Manager Scott Servais said Saturday that Crawford (foot) will "be ready to go" for Seattle's Opening Day matchup with Cleveland on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The veteran shortstop fouled a pitch off his right foot Friday but was diagnosed with just a bruise after X-rays and a CT scan come back negative. Crawford isn't in the lineup for Sunday's spring game but has gone through a full workout since he suffered the injury, and there's no concern about his availability for Opening Day.