Crawford struck his ankle with his bat on a swing during Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays but expects to be in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Crawford limped to first base on his ninth-inning groundout after hitting himself with his bat and immediately went into the clubhouse with the training staff, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. The 27-year-old went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Tuesday's contest and is hitless for the series.