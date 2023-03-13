Mariners manager Scott Servais said Monday that Crawford has a "soggy" right shoulder and will be limited to designated-hitter duties in Tuesday's Cactus League game versus the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Despite Servais' unique description of Crawford's injury, the shortstop isn't believed to be dealing with anything more than the typical soreness that often sets in for veteran players in the latter stages of spring training. The Mariners will take it easy on the 28-year-old by having him play DH on Tuesday, but he should be back in the lineup at shortstop before the end of the spring to erase any concerns about his health heading into Opening Day.