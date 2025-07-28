Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Sitting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Athletics on Monday.
Crawford will get a rest day while Dylan Moore starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Crawford has been cold at the plate since the All-Star break, going 4-for-43 (.093) with two doubles, one RBI and a 25.0 percent strikeout rate.
