Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Orioles.
Crawford took Kyle Bradish yard in the fourth inning to record his fifth homer of the season. It was his first long ball since May 1, and he recorded only three total extra-base hits across 86 at-bats in that span. However, Crawford has maintained a 15.3 percent strikeout rate across 196 plate appearances on the season, which has helped him maintain a .298/.388/.452 line.
