Crawford went 2-for-3 with a double, solo home run, walk and two runs in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.

The veteran shortstop continued to knock the cover off the ball Sunday, lacing his 10th and 11th extra-base hits of the season, including his fourth home run. At his current long-ball pace, Crawford will blow past the career-high nine round trippers he launched in 2021 across 687 plate appearances, as he's currently leaving the park on an average of once every 23 plate PAs.