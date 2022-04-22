Crawford went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in a loss to Texas on Thursday.

Crawford's three-run first-inning blast gave Seattle a five-run lead in what looked like it would be a runaway win, but Texas stormed back to pull out the victory. The homer was the first of the campaign for Crawford, who belted a career-high nine long balls last season. The shortstop is off to a strong start in 2022, slashing .310/.434/.500 with a 7:2 BB:K over 42 plate appearances.