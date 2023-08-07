Crawford went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-inning win over the Angels on Sunday.

The veteran shortstop got Seattle's day off on the right foot by sending the first pitch of the day 397 feet to center field for his 10th homer of the season. Crawford's blast established a new personal best in round-trippers and extended his on-base streak to 12 games in the process. The 28-year-old's .787 OPS is also a career high and partly the byproduct of a 15.0 percent walk rate that's his highest since his 2017 rookie season in Philadelphia.