Crawford went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Astros.

Crawford made an early impact, opening the scoring on the second pitch he saw from Framber Valdez. Through 25 games in September, Crawford has gone 25-for-101 (.248) with six homers, 15 RBI and 15 walks. The shortstop is up to 18 long balls, 59 RBI, 92 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .264/.380/.434 slash line through 141 contests. He's also shown strong plate discipline with a 15.0 percent walk rate and a 19.8 percent strikeout rate.