Crawford went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

The veteran shortstop is just 2-for-23 over his last seven games following a 3-for-4 effort that featured a grand slam against the Phillies on April 26, but he still managed to make an impact Thursday. Crawford's multi-run effort was his fourth of the season, and despite a middling .226 average, he's maintaining an elite .374 on-base percentage thanks largely to what is now a 19.0 percent walk rate following Thursday's pair of free passes.