Crawford went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 13-7 win over Kansas City.
Crawford got Seattle on the board with a two-run homer off Royals starter Kris Bubic and tacked on a single in the fourth and walk in the sixth. The 27-year-old has recorded consecutive multi-hit games for the second time this season and boosted his slash line to .340/.460/.560, with the .460 OBP ranking fifth in the league.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Slugs three-run homer•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Collects three knocks Wednesday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Stays hot in Sunday's loss•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Inks $51 million deal with Seattle•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Back in action•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Not in Thursday's lineup•