Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Atlanta on Friday.
Crawford uncorked a rare blast off Charlie Morton in the fifth inning, the shortstop's first home run since June 1. Crawford's .253 average is a far cry from the much higher figures he was carrying during most of the first half of the season, but he's encouragingly shown some signs of life recently by hitting safely in five of the last six games on his way to a .286 average and .851 OPS during that span.
