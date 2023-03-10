Crawford is hitting .267 (3-for-15) with two RBI, three walks and three runs across seven Cactus League games thus far.

Crawford has yet to provide an extra-base hit, but he's been a fairly constant presence on the basepaths and has only struck out twice. The veteran shortstop saw a 30-point drop in batting average last season after a career-best .273 figure in 2021, but that also came with a 45-point reduction in BABIP from .320 to .275. Additionally, Crawford lowered his strikeout rate to a career-low 13.3 percent and walked at his highest clip (11.3 percent) since his initial 23-game big-league cup of coffee back in 2017. An uptick in luck when putting the ball in play could see his average bounce back in 2023.