Crawford went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Padres.
Crawford played the whole game at shortstop after missing Sunday's game with a bruised knee. The 28-year-old had opened June 0-for-7 over two games after ending May on a six-game hitting streak. He's slashing .244/.349/.345 with three home runs, 22 RBI, 31 runs scored and a stolen base through 57 contests overall.
