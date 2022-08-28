site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
