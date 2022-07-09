Crawford went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in an extra-innings win over the Blue Jays on Friday.
Crawford came through with a man on again, as his third-inning two-bagger plated Julio Rodriguez to snap a 1-1 tie. The veteran shortstop has delivered some timely hits of late and now boasts a six-game hitting streak that dates back to June 28.
