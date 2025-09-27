Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Taking seat Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Crawford will get a breather Saturday after going 3-for-14 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored across his last five games. Leo Rivas will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Crawford's stead.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Connects for grand slam in win•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Hits 10th homer•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Drives in three•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Out of lineup versus left-hander•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Crosses plate twice in two-hit game•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Goes deep again•