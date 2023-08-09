Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Padres.

Crawford has logged three multi-hit efforts in August, going 8-for-27 (.296) across his last seven games. The shortstop has lifted his season slash line to .268/.382/.415 with the productive stretch, and he's added 10 home runs, 37 RBI, 63 runs scored, 26 doubles and a stolen base while primarily working out of the leadoff spot.