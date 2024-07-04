Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Orioles.

Crawford ripped a bases-loaded double to put the Mariners ahead in the seventh inning, then scored on a Mitch Garver home run. Prior to Thursday, Crawford had gone 2-for-20 with two walks and a steal over his previous five games. The shortstop is at a .212/.307/.355 slash line with seven home runs, 28 RBI, 34 runs scored and five steals across 64 games this season, mainly serving as the Mariners' leadoff hitter.