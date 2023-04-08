Crawford went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a pair of run-scoring doubles and two runs in a win over the Guardians on Friday.
The veteran shortstop made plenty of noise out of the No. 9 spot in the order, belting RBI two-baggers in both the fifth and sixth innings to plate Cooper Hummel and Jared Kelenic, respectively. The 28-year-old opened the season with just one hit in his first 14 plate appearances, but he's now strung together a trio of two-hit efforts in the last four contests.
