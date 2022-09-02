Crawford, who'd been out of the starting lineup for the previous three games with a pectoral injury, went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Tigers on Thursday.

Crawford had already appeared off the bench Wednesday and was deemed healthy enough to play the field Thursday after his second-longest stretch of absences of the season. Crawford's recent offensive struggles persisted, however, as he's now hitting just .154 (4-for-26) over his last nine games.