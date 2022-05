Crawford (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Dylan Moore will pick up the start at shortstop in place of Crawford, who sits for the first time this season after exiting Saturday's 8-2 loss with back spasms. According to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle, the Mariners view Crawford's injury as a day-to-day concern, so the 27-year-old could be ready to go for Monday's series opener with the Phillies.