X-rays returned negative Saturday on Crawford's foot, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Crawford fouled a ball off his foot before Friday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, and was scratched from the lineup. The Mariners believed his absence to be precautionary, however, and the results seem to prove it. At this point, it appears very likely Crawford is ready to be the starting shortstop for Opening Day against the Guardians on Thursday.
