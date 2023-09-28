Kelenic isn't in the Mariners' lineup Thursday against Texas.
Kelenic will be forced to the bench with fellow southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the mound for the Rangers. Dylan Moore, Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez will start across the Mariners' outfield while Kelenic sits.
