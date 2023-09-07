Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in an interview Thursday that Kelenic (foot) being activated from the 10-day injured list could happen "any day now," Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Dipoto also pointed out that the team is in Tampa Bay while Kelenic is across the country on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, making the logistics of an activation this weekend difficult. The Mariners return to Seattle on Monday for the beginning of a homestand and that seems to be the most likely date when Kelenic is activated. Kelenic is 9-for-21 with one home run, one stolen base and an 8:4 K:BB in his first six rehab games with Tacoma. He has been sidelined since mid-July with a fractured left foot.