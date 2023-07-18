Kelenic went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

Kelenic has hit safely in five straight games, plating six runs in that span. The outfielder also picked up his first steal in July, which was his 12th theft of the year. He started the year well but slumped in June, though he appears to be turning things around again. Overall, Kelenic has a .252/.322/.443 slash line with 11 home runs, 12 steals, 45 RBI and 41 runs scored through 88 games.