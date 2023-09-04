Kelenic (foot) opened Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Sugar Land on Sunday as the designated hitter and went 3-for-4 with a stolen base before being pinch hit for in the ninth inning.

Kelenic's appearance Sunday was noteworthy on a couple of fronts -- not only was he able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game, but he was given the green light on the basepaths. The latter particularly seems to underscore that his previously injured foot is approaching or is already at full strength. The trio of singles was encouraging as well with respect to Kelenic's timing at the plate, and he's now 5-for-15 with an RBI, three walks and two runs over his first four games with the Rainiers.