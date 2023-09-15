Kelenic (foot) is back in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
Kelenic will start in left field and bat sixth versus the Dodgers and right-hander Bobby Miller after missing a couple of games with a sore right foot. The 24-year-old is slashing .251/.319/.435 with 11 homers and 12 steals through 91 major-league games this season for Seattle.
