Kelenic (foot) is back in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.

Kelenic will start in left field and bat sixth versus the Dodgers and right-hander Bobby Miller after missing a couple of games with a sore right foot. The 24-year-old is slashing .251/.319/.435 with 11 homers and 12 steals through 91 major-league games this season for Seattle.

More News