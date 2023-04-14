Kelenic is starting in left field and batting sixth Friday against the Rockies.
Even with a lefty on the bump in Austin Gomber, the hot-hitting Kelenic gets a featured spot in the Mariners' lineup. He is off to a highly encouraging start this season, boasting a .351/.415/.703 slash line with three home runs, four doubles and two stolen bases through 11 games.
