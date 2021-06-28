Kelenic is slashing .310/.400/.619 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, 12 RBI, six walks, two stolen bases and 12 runs over the 50 plate appearances across his last 10 games at Triple-A Tacoma.

The elite prospect was sent back to Tacoma to regain his confidence after a rough initial landing at the big-league level, and he's certainly putting his time with the Rainiers to good use. In addition to his impressive array of numbers, Kelenic also has a 12.0 percent walk rate and 14.0 percent strikeout rate during that 10-game sample, significant improvements on the respective 8.7 percent and 28.3 percent figures he produced in those categories during his time with the Mariners.