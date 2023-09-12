Kelenic (foot) went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in Monday's 8-5 extra-innings loss to the Angels.

Kelenic didn't do much in his first major-league action since July 19. Prior to the injury, he'd gone 15-for-56 (.268) over 15 contests in July. He was solid during his rehab at Triple-A Tacoma and should reclaim a regular role in the corner outfield going forward for the Mariners. Kelenic is at a .251/.319/.435 slash line with 11 home runs, 12 stolen bases, 45 RBI, 43 runs scored and a 32.7 percent strikeout rate across 91 contests this season.