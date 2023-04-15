Kelenic went 2-for-4 with one double, one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Kelenic's go-ahead two-run blast in the second inning continues the most fruitful week of his career. The lefty's 1.203 OPS is currently good for fifth in the big leagues, and his .366 batting average currently ranks 13th. While these numbers aren't quite sustainable, fantasy managers have plenty of reasons to be exciting going forward.