Kelenic (foot) played a full game in right field for Triple-A Tacoma against Salt Lake on both Tuesday and Wednesday, going a combined 4-for-9 with three doubles, a solo home run, a walk and four runs.

The Mariners have been insistent that Kelenic will have a lengthy rehab assignment, but a six-game stint in which he's now been able to play full games in the field on consecutive nights may be enough of a convincing case for activation. Not only does Kelenic's foot seem to be back to full strength, but his timing at the plate also appears to be in fine form. The Mariners begin a four-game road series against the Rays on Thursday, and it wouldn't be out of the question for Kelenic to be activated at some point in that span.