Kelenic (foot) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Kelenic has been sidelined since mid-July with a fractured left foot but is ready to roll following a 10-game rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma which saw him go 11-for-36 with one home run and one stolen base. The 24-year-old was playing left field for the Mariners before getting injured but was used mostly in right field during his rehab assignment. That could point to Teoscar Hernandez seeing more time in the designated hitter spot, which would cut into Mike Ford's playing time.