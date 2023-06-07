Kelenic is hitting sixth and playing left field versus the Padres on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Kelenic has been hitting third or fourth for the majority of the season after his breakout April, but the 23-year-old has just one hit over his last 17 at-bats since May 31 and he's struck out 11 times over those five contests. Cal Raleigh moves up to the cleanup spot for Wednesday's contest with Teoscar Hernandez hitting fifth.