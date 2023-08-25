Kelenic (foot) is set to begin a rehab assignment early next week with Triple-A Tacoma, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Kelenic got out of his walking boot a week ago and has increased his level of baseball activity without issue over the last handful of days. It's going to be a lengthy rehab stint, with some DH days mixed into his outfield work, but the 24-year-old appears on track to return to the Mariners in the early part of September. He suffered a fractured left foot when he kicked a water cooler back on July 19.