Kelenic is not in the lineup Wednesday due to a sore right foot, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Kelenic is still sore after fouling a ball off the foot Monday. Notably, it's not the same foot that he previously fractured. Kelenic is available off the bench Wednesday, although the Mariners would prefer to hold him out until this weekend following Thursday's off day.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sitting against lefty•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Goes 1-for-5 in return•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Makes return from IL•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Plays at Tacoma through weekend•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Activation coming soon•