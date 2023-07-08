Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a double, a bases-loaded walk and two runs in a win over the Astros on Friday.

Kelenic put together a much-needed multi-hit effort, only his second over the last 24 games. The struggling outfielder also drew a walk for the first time since June 27, and in this instance, his plate discipline paid off by bringing home Julio Rodriguez in the fourth inning with Seattle's fifth run. Kelenic has reached safely in five of his first seven games of July, but he's still striking out at a massive 35.5 percent clip over the 31 plate appearances he's logged during that span.