Kelenic (foot) went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Kelenic had been battling a sore foot after fouling a ball off of it earlier in the week. He was one of three Mariners to get on base multiples times in this loss, and one of two with multiple hits. The outfielder is at a .254/.323/.437 slash line with 11 home runs, 45 RBI, 43 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 92 contests. He should have a steady role in the corner outfield if he can avoid aggravating any previous injuries.