Kelenic (foot) took a full game's worth of plate appearances as the designated hitter in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Sugar Land on Thursday, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs.

Kelenic was productive in his first taste of game action since July 19, and the fact he was able to log a full allotment of plate appearances while also making two full trips around the bases seems to speak to the improving condition of his previously ailing foot. The Mariners have committed to ensuring Kelenic is back to full strength and has regained his timing at the plate before activation is considered, but initial results are certainly encouraging. The talented outfielder is likely due to next log at least a partial game on defense with respect to the following benchmark in his recovery.