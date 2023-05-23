Kelenic went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-2 win over the Athletics.

Kelenic pummeled his 10th homer of the year off Kyle Muller in the first inning, and he added an RBI single in the fifth. During a five-game hitting streak, Kelenic has gone 8-for-20 (.400) with two homers, four RBI and six runs scored. The outfielder is slashing .297/.350/.564 with 25 RBI, 25 runs scored, six stolen bases, 12 doubles and a triple through 45 contests in what looks to be a breakout season.