Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Kelenic's clutch two-bagger in the fourth inning plated Ty France and Teoscar Hernandez to extend the Mariners' lead to 3-0. Kelenic managed to hit safely in seven of his last 10 games going into the All-Star break, but his persistent contact issues -- he struck out at a 32.5 percent clip during that same span --threaten to continue capping his average and on-base percentage in the second half of the season.