Kelenic (foot) continued on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma throughout the weekend, going a combined 1-for-11 with a walk, two RBI and a run while playing full games on defense Friday and Saturday.

Kelenic played both corner outfield spots Friday night and right field on Saturday before logging a pair of plate appearances across five innings as the designated hitter Sunday. The abbreviated, offense-only duties may have been Kelenic's rehab assignment swan song, as he seemingly has nothing left to prove in terms of his health after 10 games on the farm. The Mariners are back home Monday following their East Coast swing, and Kelenic appears firmly headed toward activation, potentially ahead of the start of a three-game set against the Angels on Monday.