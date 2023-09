Kelenic went 1-for-4 with an RBI fielder's choice, a run-scoring single, a stolen base, a walk and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Kelenic's busy stat line had a bit of everything, including his 13th steal of the season. Kelenic's afternoon also included his second two-RBI tally over the last four starts, pushing his average and OPS to .286 and .766, respectively, in his nine games since returning from an extended stint on the injured list due to a fractured foot.