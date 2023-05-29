Kelenic went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks and a run in an extra-inning win over the Pirates on Sunday.

Kelenic extended the Mariners' lead to 3-1 in the fifth with his timely two-bagger and subsequently came home on Eugenio Suarez's game-winning home run in the 10th frame. It was Kelenic's second straight game with a double after a brief 1-for-15 skid in the prior four contests. Although he's encouragingly upped his exit velocity (86.0 percent to 91.2 percent) and hard-contact rates (31.1 percent to 34.4 percent) over last season, Kelenic is still carrying a bloated 30.7 percent strikeout rate and 30.8 percent chase rate.