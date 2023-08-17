Kelenic has removed the walking boot from his fractured left foot and resumed some baseball activities, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

He's right at the four-week mark of what was expected to be a 4-to-6 week period of wearing the boot, so Kelenic looks to be progressing nicely. Kelenic will continue to ramp things back up at the Mariners' spring training complex in Arizona before eventually going out on a rehab assignment. The club remains optimistic that he'll be ready to return in early September.