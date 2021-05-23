Kelenic is 2-for-28 with two walks, a stolen base, one hit by pitch and six strikeouts over his last seven games.
Following an impressive two-double, one-home-run effort against the Indians in his second major-league game, Kelenic has endured a significant funk that has his current slash line at an unsightly .139/.205/.278 through 39 plate appearances. Kelenic's .148 BABIP does have a part to play in his struggles, however, and the fact he's making contact at a relatively solid clip (20.5 percent strikeout rate), particularly for a rookie, supports the notion he could break out of his skid in relatively short order.
