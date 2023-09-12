Kelenic isn't in the Mariners' lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.
Southpaw Patrick Sandoval will start on the mound for Los Angeles, meaning the left-handed Kelenic will retreat to the bench to begin Tuesday's contest. Teoscar Hernandez will start in right field, and Sam Haggerty will serve as Seattle's DH while Kelenic sits.
