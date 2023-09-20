Kelenic went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday, marking his first two runs driven in since July 17.

A near-two-month stay on the injured list due to a fractured foot played a big part in the dry spell for Kelenic, who's now played five games since being activated. The outfielder has a pair of two-hit efforts in that span and has reached safely in three of those contests overall. Next up for Kelenic in terms of unfavorable streaks is a homerless drought that's now at an atypical 36 games and dates all the way back to June 9, when factoring in his time on the IL.