Kelenic went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

Kelenic's sixth-inning two-bagger, his first since June 10 but second extra-base hit in as many games, plated Ty France with Seattle's only run of the night. The 23-year-old's current .259/.330/.481 slash line is exponentially better than those he put up during his stints with the Mariners in the previous two seasons, but Kelenic's 32.6 percent strikeout rate confirms his biggest albatross in the majors continues to plague him. Additionally, Kelenic's still-elevated -- but declining -- .359 BABIP suggests his .188 average across 57 plate appearances in June may be some overdue regression starting to set in.